Catch the killer at Nu Orleans' murder mystery night

Katrina Lee and Liam Booth in a scene from Hollywood Glamour - Murder Mystery at Nu Orleans on September 8. Cordell Richardson

KATRINA Lee is a fan of writing murder mysteries.

She has written four already, and her newest storyline about Hollywood's most glamorous and influential players, only took her three weeks to write.

The storyline will transport guests back in time to the Hollywood Glamour period, from the 1920s to the 1970s, and will unfold at Nu Orleans on Saturday, September 8.

Guests will be treated to a three-course dinner, drinks and a show, where they must find out who the villain is before they get away with murder.

"I have written a murder mystery based on the idea we are going to a MGM awards night," Ms Lee said.

"We will have 13 performers, so it's one of the biggest shows we have done at Nu Orleans.

"We have people from Brisbane and Ipswich who perform in burlesque, cabaret and drag.

"The 13 actors will play a range of characters who were well known through the Hollywood Glamour period.

"It's amazing how all those people intertwined with each other, not just in their professional lives, but also in their personal and romantic lives.

"I think if people are a little read up on those characters and a little bit knowledgeable of that era, they certainly will have an advantage."

MEAL AND MYSTERY: Lena Marlene and Ophelia Novak star in Hollywood Glamour - Murder Mystery at Nu Orleans next month. Cordell Richardson

Ms Lee, who has been running burlesque at Nu Orleans since April, said she was looking forward to putting on the gala

evening.

"Our guests will be our detectives," she said.

"When they come in, they will be welcomed by our Maitre D and the Playboy Bunnies.

"After some canapes and sparkling wine, the guests will be shown to their tables and then they will start to enjoy the show.

"The guests will have to write down clues and ask questions when the performers mingle with the crowd to make sure they get the right answers.

"It's a bit like Cluedo. They have to answer the who, the why and the

how.

"I just love the interaction with the guests and the actors. It makes the night so much more fun."

The Hollywood Glamour period is one of her favourite parts of history.

"The Hollywood Glamour era goes from about the 1920s and 1930s right up to the 1970s," she said.

"That was a really big era because movies went from being non existent to being very popular, and from being black and white to

colour.

"That whole era, it just kept pumping the industry with new and innovative things.

"We also saw a very male saturated theatre turn to an almost very female theatre industry."

Tickets start at $70 and can be purchased online at https://www.stickytickets. com.au/70419/hollywood_ glamour__a_murder_ mystery/buy-tickets

Alternatively, tickets can also be purchased at Nu Orleans, which is located at 59 Limestone Street, Ipswich.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the show will start at 7pm.