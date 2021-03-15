Letters to the Editor Catch phrase waters down true extent of divide

LETTER TO THE EDITOR I certainly agree but not with the letter to the editor entitled thus. "Cancel culture" does not necessarily apply in this case and certainly not with the "cancel culture" police. Catch phrases and words do not apply in all situations of what occurs in society. Yes, Dr. Seuss Enterprises claimed that six books would not be reprinted because they "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong" and created a big storm in the literary world. Of course, no mention is made that most of the illustrations are exaggerated and enjoyable for the rhyming and the sounds and the imagination that they arouse even in adults. Furthermore, the more adult people in this controversy may be interested that even though the explanation acted as an incendiary bomb, the actual reasons may have been far more mercenary. Samuel Karnick, a senior fellow and director for publications at the Heartland Institute, believes the decision was made on financial grounds to throw out sixdi books in the hope that the whole collection will not be obliterated. I certainly was disappointed that Enid Blyton's Famous Five series that I loved in the 1950s could not be experienced by my three girls in the 1970s and early 1980s because all of her work was banned at that time. I certainly knew exactly where my Mulberry Tree book was and not for anything apart from the significance of the cutting from the mulberry tree at my Granny's place in Yeppoon and the cutting that is now growing happily in my back yard in Bundamba. Our society is very divisive at the moment and arguments are everywhere. And most of all is the spectacle of Meghan Markle and Harry and Oprah. The claims are made that Meghan Markle and Harry got no money for this interview. Such a very noble cause one would think. but then we hear how well this will augment their monetary ventures. Once again, the almighty dollar is at the core. Once again it is a couple wanting a private life and talking about their private life. This is not really the cancel culture police at all. This is just a very public spat between very rich people and living in a very up-market place in USA and acting like the young immature adults that they are. I certainly know of cancel culture and this is not that. Lives are wrecked in cancel culture and what happened with the books here and the Markle, Harry and Queen spat will also not wreck lives and nor affect in any way the republic debate in Australia. None of this is that important. Glenda Carroll Bundamba