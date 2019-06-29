Menu
Prisoner Shaun Liddle slowly escapes Darwin Correctional Precinct in Holtze wearing a high-viz shirt. Picture: NT Police
Crime

Catch me if you can: Hi-viz prisoner seen slowly escaping

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
29th Jun 2019 11:17 AM
A prisoner has escaped Darwin Correctional Precinct in a buggy

Shaun Liddle fled Darwin Correctional Precinct at 1.55pm on Friday from the horticultural work area and was seen slowly heading towards Gunn Point Rd on Willard Rd.

Liddle was last seen wearing a long sleeve high visibility yellow shirt that is blue from the elbows down, dark blue King Gee shorts, a tan coloured bucket hat and black sunglasses.

Prisoner Shaun Liddle has escaped Darwin Correctional Precinct in Holtze this afternoon in a buggy Picture: NT Police
At the time of absconding, Liddle was driving a green Polaris side-by-side buggy bearing licence plates NTG 829245.

Liddle is described as medium build, dark complexion, black hair, brown eyes and approximately 180cm tall.

If sighted, do not approach and please contact NT Police on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

    • 29th Jun 2019 11:00 AM