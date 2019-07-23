CATCH UP: Five must read sports yarns you may have missed
FROM teachers living the dream between netball and work and Ipswich's seven 'best sports' making an impact in our community, here are five stories from the past week you can't miss:
POPPED SHOULDER NO FEAR FOR IPSWICH INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALLER
HAVING played a whole game with a dislocated shoulder underlines how tenacious Ipswich international sportsman Josh Grommen is.
He didn't want to let his team down.
SEVEN IPSWICH 'GOOD SPORTS' MAKING AN IMPACT: WHO ARE THEY?
HERE are seven sporting volunteers who we think deserve a special medal for their amazing efforts.
HOW FANTASTIC WOMEN'S FOOTY TEAM CREATED A NEW LEASE ON LIFE
ONE of Ipswich's most experienced footy coaches was planning to concentrate on playing poker before accepting a satisfying new role at the Ipswich Eagles.
DISCIPLINE HOLDS MILITARY MAN IN GOOD STEAD
JUDO exponent Micheal Pennisi says the discipline he learned from the sport serves him well in his work with the Australian Defence Force.
HOW IPSWICH TEACHER SETS LEADING VALUES AT JETS
BREMER State High School HPE teacher Stephanie O'Brien was thrilled to earn a co-captaincy role when the Jets netball side was formed.