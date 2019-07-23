Menu
CATCH UP: Five must read sports yarns you may have missed

Navarone Farrell
by
23rd Jul 2019 1:00 PM

FROM teachers living the dream between netball and work and Ipswich's seven 'best sports' making an impact in our community, here are five stories from the past week you can't miss:

 

POPPED SHOULDER NO FEAR FOR IPSWICH INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALLER

Ipswich footballer Josh Grommen has been signed to play in the Thai Premier League.
Ipswich footballer Josh Grommen has been signed to play in the Thai Premier League. MUSA

HAVING played a whole game with a dislocated shoulder underlines how tenacious Ipswich international sportsman Josh Grommen is.

He didn't want to let his team down.

Read more...

 

SEVEN IPSWICH 'GOOD SPORTS' MAKING AN IMPACT: WHO ARE THEY?

Leah Neale is back in Ipswich after winning a silver medal at the Rio Olympics.
Leah Neale is back in Ipswich after winning a silver medal at the Rio Olympics. Rob Williams

HERE are seven sporting volunteers who we think deserve a special medal for their amazing efforts.

Read more...

 

 

HOW FANTASTIC WOMEN'S FOOTY TEAM CREATED A NEW LEASE ON LIFE

The Ipswich Eagles Aussie rules team impressing this season.
The Ipswich Eagles Aussie rules team impressing this season.

ONE of Ipswich's most experienced footy coaches was planning to concentrate on playing poker before accepting a satisfying new role at the Ipswich Eagles.

Read more...

 

DISCIPLINE HOLDS MILITARY MAN IN GOOD STEAD

Ipswich judo exponents Blake Murray and Micheal Pennisi.
Ipswich judo exponents Blake Murray and Micheal Pennisi. Rian Cloete

JUDO exponent Micheal Pennisi says the discipline he learned from the sport serves him well in his work with the Australian Defence Force.

Read more...

 

HOW IPSWICH TEACHER SETS LEADING VALUES AT JETS

Jets co-captain Stephanie O'Brien
Jets co-captain Stephanie O'Brien

BREMER State High School HPE teacher Stephanie O'Brien was thrilled to earn a co-captaincy role when the Jets netball side was formed.

Read more...

Ipswich Queensland Times

