Cat thrower appears in Ipswich court

WHEN Ipswich man Samuel Conroy threw his mate's mum's black cat over a fence, the video of the cat mid-flight and Conroy laughing went viral across the internet.

Nineteen-year-old Conroy was tracked down by the RSPCA to Brassall and he was charged with committing one count of animal cruelty, between March 19 and March 23 at Brassall.

Conroy made a brief appearance before Ipswich magistrate David Shepherd yesterday when his and other animal cases were being prosecuted by the RSPCA were mentioned.

Conroy's case was adjourned to May 8, where it is likely to be finalised.

Last month, Conroy apologised about his cruel action when interviewed, saying that the cat was okay.

