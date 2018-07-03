Menu
Cat flung at wall
Pets & Animals

Cat traumatised in infamous viral video ready for new home

Emma Clarke
by
3rd Jul 2018 11:36 AM

A CAT that was at the centre of a viral video when he was thrown over a fence in suburban Ipswich is looking for a new home.

Marcello has made a full recovery and the RSCPA and his foster carer are looking for a new family to adopt the one-year-old cat.

Marcello has been to the vet 27 times for three bouts of stress-induced cat flu and a severe eye infection that left him with only one eye.

His story went viral on April 29, when a video of a young man hurling him over a fence was posted on social media.

The distressing video shows the man and his friends laughing as Marcello smashes into the exterior brick wall of the neighbouring house.

Marcello the cat is looking for a new home.
Marcello the cat is looking for a new home. Contributed

RSPCA Queensland was quick on the case, appealing to the public for information to help identify the person responsible.

A 19-year-old Ipswich man was charged over the incident and Marcello was seized and admitted into RSPCA care.

Timid and in pain, Marcello's initial assessment required X-rays to assess his condition.

He was diagnosed with soft tissue bruising, stress due to his treatment and cat-flu.

Treatment was started but unfortunately Marcello's plight was not yet over.

Due to his trauma, he can be apprehensive with new interactions, preferring to take the lead, and gets anxious with commotion.

He is looking for a quieter home without dogs or small kids.

Contact the RSCPA at Wacol for more information or to adopt him.

