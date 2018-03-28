Cat influx after larger than normal breeding season

ADOPT: After a larger than normal breeding season, the Scenic Rim Council is trying to rehome lots of cats.

OUT in the Scenic Rim it has been raining cats...and cats.

After a larger than normal breeding season, a number of cats and kittens are now looking to be adopted and move to their 'furever' homes.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said it was imperative people know how important it is to desex their pets.

"Welfare organisations throughout southeast Queensland are currently awash with unwanted cats and kittens following what appears to be a larger than normal breeding season," he said.

"Many people are not aware of the health benefits for desexing pets, and that one unspayed female cat can be responsible for adding more than 50 cats into the community in a two-year period.

"This is why council encourages all pet owners to desex their animals."

Around eight cats will be up for adoption very soon.

"There are many advantages to finding a new feline friend from among the cats like Archie (pictured) which find themselves at Scenic Rim Regional Council's Small Animal Facility," Cr Christensen said.

"All our cats offered for adoption have been desexed, microchipped and vaccinated and have been temperament tested to ensure they are suitable for rehoming.

"There's a lot to be said for adopting an adult cat so that you have a mature, house-trained companion and don't have to go through the kitten stage.

"Council makes every effort to reunite impounded animals with their owners, including through the use of social media, with unclaimed animals offered for re-homing through a number of welfare organisations.

"In recent years there has been a reduction in the number of cats euthanised, with almost three times as many impounded cats being rehomed in the 2016-17 year as in 2013-14."

If you have room for one more, log onto www.petrescue.com.au/groups/Scenic-Rim-Regional-Council to find your new friend.