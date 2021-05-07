Casino jacket thief ‘too drunk’ to remember stealing

An Ipswich man who helped himself to a woman’s jacket outside a Gold Coast casino was captured on CCTV.

‘TOO DRUNK to remember’ was the excuse given by an Ipswich man after he stole a woman’s jacket that had been left on a parked motorbike outside The Star Gold Coast Casino.

Timothy Maurice Viney, 36, a Tasmanian-born landscaper living at Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing a jacket at the Broadbeach venue on January 11, 2020.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said Viney was no stranger to the court system and this offence of stealing was not the most serious example.

Mr Scott said Viney was subject to two suspended jail terms at the time.

Police sought for the jail terms to be activated.

Defence lawyer Matt Gemmell said he agreed with the proposed penalty, saying Viney had a significant struggle since youth with drug addiction and homelessness.

He previously worked in a sawmill until deeming it to be too dangerous and now works as a landscaper.

Mr Gemmell said there had been a sharp turnaround in his previous drug offending with an ultimatum by his girlfriend “to shape up or ship out”.

“He instructs he no longer uses methylamphetamine. That he has beaten that,” Mr Gemmell said.

Viney told the magistrate he was drunk at the time and did not realise he had stolen the jacket until he saw it in the back seat of his car the following day.

CCTV showed Viney committing the offence.

Police traced the registration of the vehicle he was travelling in to his house in Goodna.

He gave the jacket to the officers while being spoken to about the offence.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum told Viney he was, “really asking for trouble” by offending while on a suspended jail sentence.

He was sentenced to four months jail for stealing.

The previous suspended sentences were also activated, making a total eight-month jail term.

He was allowed immediate release on parole.