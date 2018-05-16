Cashless card, Minister Tehan: 'Welfare a career choice'

SOCIAL Services Minister Dan Tehan has hit out at Labor after it refused to back trialling the Cashless Debit Card in Hinkler.

Mr Tehan said welfare dependency was an issue in Bundy and implementing the card would help break the cycle.

"Intergenerational welfare dependence is ruining families, there are some young people who have never seen their parents, and even their grandparents, hold down a job," Mr Tehan said.

"When I was in Bundaberg recently, one local told me: 'We've got to stop welfare being a career choice'."

Mr Tehan said the Cashless Debit Card helped people manage their income and break the cycle of welfare dependency.

"What's Labor doing to tackle welfare dependency in Hinkler that doesn't involve higher taxes?" he said.

His comments came after Labor's Jenny Macklin said there was currently insufficient credible evidence to support the expansion of further trials of the card.

The NewsMail hit the streets of Bundaberg CBD yesterday to speak with locals, asking if they were for or against the card.

It was clearly a divisive issue with people having strong opinions on both sides.

We asked the residents what they thought about Mr Tehan's comments about welfare being a "career choice".

NO SUPPORT: Bundaberg's Cedrick Yow-Yeh, 41, said he had worked three-quarters of his life, but was now unemployed.

"The solution is to teach the younger generation to work from a younger age," Mr Yow-Yeh said.

"But there are not the same opportunities around from when I was a kid, there was something always to do then.

"I don't think the card is a fair way of treating people.

"The government needs to help by making more jobs for people."

Mr Yow-Yeh said he was a jack-of-all trades, with "more certificates then you could poke a stick at" and still found it hard to find a job.

"If someone called me tomorrow with a job, no matter what it is, I would take it," he said.

SUPPORT: Nicole Rawson agreed with Mr Tehan's comments. She said "people relied on welfare and were too picky when it came to getting a job"

NO SUPPORT: Colin Herbener said it would start with the under 35's and eventually move on to invalid pensioners.

"It takes away our basic human rights and I don't agree. The government want to put there finger on your head and just hold you down."

SUPPORT: Josh Thatcher they do need to stop welfare from being a career choice. At the end of the day they shouldn't be buying drugs or alcohol anyway, they are a luxury.