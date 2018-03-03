Cash for region's second-busiest road remains elusive

THE region's second-busiest road is carrying thousands more cars than it wasdesigned toeach day, but funding to upgrade it remains elusive.

The Springfield Greenbank Arterial carried an average of 24,500 cars between Main St and Sinnathamby Boulevard last year.

It represents a 6.3 per cent increase on the previous year. A two-lane arterial road, such as the Springfield Greenbank Arterial, has a theoretical daily capacity of 20,000 vehicles each day.

Infrastructure Councillor Cheryl Bromage said there were several roads across the city exceeding capacity.

"There are a number of two-lane roads across the city including the section of Springfield Greenbank Arterial between Main St and Sinnathamby Boulevard currently operating with a daily traffic volume that exceeds this theoretical capacity," she said.

"Importantly, the true capacity of a road is influenced by many factors such as the standard ofconstruction, the number, form and spacing of intersections, and the presence of on-street parking."

Cr Bromage said the council's transport and investment planning identified the need to upgrade Springfield Greenbank Arterial between the intersection of Springfield Parkway and Sinnathamby Boulevard.

"The time-frame for this is within the next four years. However, major road projects are prioritised against citywide demands and funding availability," she said.

"There are also a number of road upgrades and new roads planned within the area that will reduce and redistribute local traffic away from Springfield Greenbank Arterial."