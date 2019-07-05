Cash-strapped LNP had no budget for election party

AS THE votes rolled in on election night, the LNP's candidate for Blair was sitting at home crunching the numbers.

So low was Robert Shearman's campaign budget, there wasn't enough cash for a Liberal election night party.

"My campaign team, we were going to gather sometime after the election and have a thank-you lunch or dinner," he said.

"On election night I was sitting there just watching the numbers come in, feeling like I was about to become the next member for Blair."

As the night rolled on Blair see-sawed between Labor and the Liberals.

At two stages the ABC declared the seat won by the LNP's Mr Shearman.

"I was realistic in the fact that a lot of the bigger booths hadn't come through," he said.

"Call it cautious optimism.

"It was an exhilarating couple of hours."

Mr Shearman said he would enjoy LNP members' support to run in Blair at the next federal election due in 2022.

He said to be successful, pre-selection needed to occur at least one year before the poll.

"I'd like to be more involved in the business community, the local communities and be a more visible alternative," he said.

"You don't win elections by turning up on the day."

Mr Shearman said he wished "the current member all the best".