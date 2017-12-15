Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cash-strapped club to upgrade facilities with $13k grant

INJECTION: Member for Blair Shayne Neumann and Swifts Sports Club general manager Mark Sherman after the club won the Stronger Communities Grants Program.
INJECTION: Member for Blair Shayne Neumann and Swifts Sports Club general manager Mark Sherman after the club won the Stronger Communities Grants Program.

A FEDERAL funding grant will be awarded for the struggling Swifts Sports Club to upgrade its facilities.

Swifts secured more than $13,000 in round three of the Stronger Communities Grants Program for an upgrade to the Booval club's kitchen.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann congratulated Swifts Sports Club general manager Mark Sherman for securing the $13,619 grant.

Mr Neumann nominated the club to ease financial pressure and allow it to continue providing a service to the community.

"Swifts not only provides sporting opportunities to local players, they also offer their facilities for local community groups to meet and host events," he said.

Upgrades and renovations will be made to the club's kitchen area, including the installation of dish-washing facilities in the downstairs bistro.

Mr Sherman said the existing layout meant staff were required to transport dishes to the upstairs kitchen for washing.

"This will boost staff productivity, and greatly improve occupational health and safety," he said.

Work on the upgrade is expected to begin in the new year.

Mr Sherman said without the grant, it would have taken the club a long time before the equipment was upgraded.

"It now means we can allocate any additional funds to other areas of the club," he said.

With an air-conditioning unit and lift being installed with the support of the Ipswich City Council, Mr Sherman said the club was "keeping our head above water".

Mr Sherman praised Mr Neumann's office for help in completing the application.

The Stronger Communities Program will deliver $150,000 to community groups in the Ipswich and Somerset regions for small capital projects that improve vibrancy and community participation.

Topics:  federal grants shayne neumann swifts sports club

Ipswich Queensland Times
Christmas movies: The classics and the ones to avoid

Christmas movies: The classics and the ones to avoid

THIS is a time for Mariah Carey, one more slice of ham and chilling with the family in front of a good festive flick. To help, here are our top Christmas movie...

  • News

  • 15th Dec 2017 8:24 AM

'Not appreciated': Police hit back after gridlock complaints

GRIDLOCK: Motorists found themselves stranded near the scene of a fatal crash on Saturday.

Some drivers stuck in traffic called Triple-0 to ask for water

MAP: 72 Ipswich Christmas lights destinations for 2017

The Chronicle Christmas Lights Competition Roderick Drive entry of the Williamson family, Monday, December 11, 2017.

There are 72 places to visit this year

Ice cream parlour taste test, sneak peak on today

Ben Ungermann at the site of his new icecream business at 88 Limestone.

Ungermann brothers sampling of new flavours in exclusive pop-up

Local Partners