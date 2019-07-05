Cash provided 'simple fix' to public transport network

STEPS: Transport advocate Robert Dow wants better investment and quick fixes to improve the region's bus network.

STEPS: Transport advocate Robert Dow wants better investment and quick fixes to improve the region's bus network. Rob Williams

FUTURE public transport needs across the region will be investigated and planned through significant transport investment by the State Government.

The last $325,000 of a $725,000 spend was allocated to network planning in West Brisbane and Ipswich during last month's budget.

A further $83,000 of $785,000 was also allocated to review the land required for the Ipswich to Springfield passenger transport corridor.

The investment has been welcomed by Rail Back on Track group spokesman Robert Dow.

Mr Dow, who represents the peak public transport advocacy body in southeast Queensland, said any investment in network improvement was a worthwhile spend.

"Since the 1950s we've primarily focused on roads rather than public transport,” he said.

Mr Dow encouraged the State Government, through Translink, to put its bigger projects on one side and focus on quick fixes to the network.

"The simple things that can be fixed they don't seem to be doing,” he said.

"The bus network is extremely good bang for buck.”

Mr Dow said more regular and reliable services through growing Ipswich suburbs was key to getting people to use public transport.

"You don't need gold-plated infrastructure you just need to throw on regular services,” he said.

"We do need big projects like cross-river-rail but they also need to think about the simple things.”

Mr Dow, a key transport advocate during the QT's Future Ipswich campaign, said bus network reform was a low-cost achievable.

"We've had no reform since 2014 and the population has changed a lot,” he said.

"We have new suburbs and choking roads.”

Minister for Transport Mark Bailey said about $65 million would be invested as part of the government's four-year, $545 million Passenger Transport Infrastructure Investment Program.