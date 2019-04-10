Local businesses celebrate Queensland Small Business Week

Queensland Small Business Week 2019 will be held from May 27-31.

IPSWICH small businesses will have a chance to celebrate their contribution to our economy, thanks to state government grants during Queensland Small Business Week next month.

Two local organisations will share in almost $7000 in grant funding to host events during the week.

"The Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold a small business expo for regional businesses to showcase and market their services to the community," Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said.

"Ipswich City Council is planning a stellar presentation on the circular economy and opportunities in the sustainability space.

Advancing Small Business Queensland Strategy will make more than $200,000 in funding available to about 50 small businesses across Queensland.

It will give small business owners the opportunity to learn and network with each other.

For more information about the week, visit www.business.qld.gov.au.