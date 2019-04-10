Menu
Queensland Small Business Week 2019 will be held from May 27-31.
Local businesses celebrate Queensland Small Business Week

10th Apr 2019 10:30 AM
IPSWICH small businesses will have a chance to celebrate their contribution to our economy, thanks to state government grants during Queensland Small Business Week next month.

Two local organisations will share in almost $7000 in grant funding to host events during the week.

"The Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold a small business expo for regional businesses to showcase and market their services to the community," Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said.

"Ipswich City Council is planning a stellar presentation on the circular economy and opportunities in the sustainability space.

Advancing Small Business Queensland Strategy will make more than $200,000 in funding available to about 50 small businesses across Queensland.

Queensland Small Business Week 2019 will be held from May 27-31.

It will give small business owners the opportunity to learn and network with each other.

For more information about the week, visit www.business.qld.gov.au.

