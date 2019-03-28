Menu
Council News

Cash handed back as 199-lot raceway plans are 'withdrawn'

Hayden Johnson
by
28th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
PLANS to turn the historic Tivoli Raceway into a 199-lot residential estate have been shelved after frustrating delays for several parties.

The 55-year old racing facility was supposed to be turned into a housing estate and the Moreton District Motocross Club moved to Ipswich Motorsport Precinct at Willowbank.

Now the development application, first lodged with Ipswich City Council in August, has been withdrawn by Motorcycling Queensland.

The council will refund a $131,000 assessment fee.

Reasons for the withdrawal and future plans are unclear.

In March, Motorcycling Queensland general manager Kim Rowcliffe acknowledged there were frustrations about the development.

Moreton Districts Motocross Club president Stephen Crawford was also frustrated with the uncertainty about the future.

In announcing the plans for the housing estate in August, Mr Rowcliffe said the club needed to decide whether to upgrade the raceway or move it to another location.

"Chuwar is evolving rapidly as a residential area so in considering our options we've also listened closely to the local community," he said in August.

"The reality is motorsport is noisy and events can generate a lot of traffic.

Mr Rowcliffe said the "majority of local residents would prefer to see us move elsewhere rather than to see our facilities here expanded".

Mr Rowcliffe did not respond to a request for comment.

development ipswich city council motorcycling queensland tivoli raceway
Ipswich Queensland Times

