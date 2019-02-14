Cash for Ipswich projects proposed in City Deal planning

COMMUTERS can expect a faster trip into Brisbane under an ambitious plan to transform southeast Queensland through a federal government City Deal.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has answered the call of southeast Queensland mayors, the State Government and News Corp's Future SEQ campaign to forward-plan the third fastest-growing regions in the nation.

Minister for Cities Alan Tudge will lead negotiations towards signing a City Deal for southeast Queensland.

The deal will focus on providing infrastructure, growing employment and maintaining liveability in the region.

Under the City Deal, three levels of government will work together and contribute cash to priority projects that will help build infrastructure to keep pace with population growth.

"The ultimate objective here of this city deal will be to outline a 10-to-20 year plan across the three levels of government to make southeast Queensland an even better place to live," he said.

Infrastructure allocated significant federal government funding will be drawn from the Council of Mayor's priority projects blueprint, issued last month.

While finer City Deal details have not been finalised, several beneficial projects could be in the pipeline for Ipswich.

"Key infrastructure includes provision for an Ipswich-Springfield-Ripley rail line, and faster rail from Ipswich to Brisbane. Imagine an express service which takes people from Ipswich Central to the Brisbane CBD in 18 minutes," Administrator Greg Chemello said.

"Ipswich is an important part of the southeast Queensland fabric."

"Another major advantage is a prospective SEQ Trade and Enterprise Spine between Toowoomba and the Brisbane port, which will provide huge benefits for Ipswich industrial areas, and indeed our rapidly growing and changing logistics sector."

The government will not commit to signing the deal before the May federal election.