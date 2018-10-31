Menu
Police have located a quantity of cannabis, a rifle, a taser, flick knife and a large amount of cash at a property in Ipswich.
Crime

Cash, drugs and weapons seized at Ipswich property

31st Oct 2018 11:07 AM

POLICE have seized a rifle, a taser, flick knife, a large amount of cash, drug utensils and a quantity of cannabis at a property in Ipswich.

At 8.30am on October 26, officers from Goodna and Springfield stations conducted a search warrant at an address in Verran St, Bellbird Park.

No one was charged at the time. 

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

