Youth unemployment trending down thanks to cash boost: MP

UPSKILLING: Pastor Fred Muys and Jim Madden MP at the Tivoli Drive-In where YUPI will be conducting its program.

TWO Ipswich projects have been granted funding from the latest round of Skilling Queenslanders for Work.

Ipswich YUPI Program and All Trades Queensland will now be able to provide training for projects in Chuwar and Leichhardt.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said through programs like Skilling Queenslanders for Work youth unemployment had been reduced in Ipswich from about 18 per cent to 13 per cent.

The program funds skills development, training and job opportunities for unemployed, disengaged or disadvantaged Queenslanders.

Go to www.training.qld.gov.au/sqw or call 1300369935.

Topics:  skilling queenslanders for work state funding youth unemployment

Ipswich Queensland Times
