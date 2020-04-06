Menu
NO CASES: No new confirmed cases in the West Moreton region have been identified by QHealth today.
News

CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

Ali Kuchel
6th Apr 2020 3:34 PM
THE West Moreton region’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to plateau, with no new cases reported today.

QHealth released its total confirmed case updates today, with just 14 new patients identified in Queensland.

The West Moreton region remains constant at 37 reported cases – one of which is in the Lockyer, one in the Somerset one in the Scenic Rim and seven in Brisbane suburbs.

The remaining cases are in Ipswich.

QHealth said contact tracing was underway for the 14 new cases, and the community would be notified if any public health alerts were required.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas or come into contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

Gatton Star

        WANTED: 10 people police wish to speak to

        Lifeline for new pet owners during stay home call

        Organisers make call to cancel Ekka 2020

        CORONAVIRUS: Hospital increases capacity of ED

        • 6th Apr 2020 3:30 PM