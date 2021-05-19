Menu
Police need your help to return the items to their rightful home. File photo
News

Case of the missing Buffalo has Bowen police baffled

Kirra Grimes
19th May 2021 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:18 PM
Bowen police need your help to crack the case of a missing Buffalo - but not the kind you might be thinking of.

They are looking for the owner of several unusual ceremonial items found by a roadside at Merinda - just north of Bowen - and handed in by a member of the public.

A vest adorned with Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes badges was handed into police along with other ceremonial items. Picture: Supplied.
The items, found on April 30, include a vest with order badges, an apron, a ceremonial collar with order badges, a tie, and a sash and set of cuffs, all associated with fraternal organisation the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes.

If you know a Buffalo and can help these items find their way home, or you are missing the pictured items, contact Bowen Police Station, or Policelink on 131 444.

A ceremonial collar with lodge medals was found at Merinda north of Bowen on April 30. Picture: Supplied.
