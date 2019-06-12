Case linked to NYE stabbing death headed for higher court

Young father Corey Verburg, 20, died in Mackay on New Year's Eve 2018.

FOUR people facing aggravated burglary charges linked to a young father's stabbing death on New Year's Eve will stand trial in the Mackay District Court.

The case against Samantha-Renee Elizabeth Mackinlay, who is one of the co-accused, was mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday.

She, Jessi Michael Kennedy, Kobi Jackson Dunn and Kymberley Danah Robke are charged with one count each of entering a dwelling with intent and using/threatening violence in company at Andergrove.

"Registry committal paperwork has been provided to the prosecution in respect to the matter," Ms Mackinley's solicitor, Peter Clark, told the court.

Corey Verburg suffered a fatal stab wound to his stomach during an altercation at a Gemini Dr home late on December 31 last year.

He was later found dead in a car on Glenpark St.

It is alleged the four co-accused were with the 20-year-old during the altercation the night of his death but were not involved in the stabbing.

No one has been charged over Mr Verburg's death.

The court heard the cases against Mr Kennedy, Mr Dunn and Ms Robke had already been committed to the District Court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has six months to indict the four on charges in the higher court.

Ms Mackinlay is also facing a charge of unlicensed driving, which was adjourned to August 9.