Cash case for Ipswich's new bridge project ready next year

FORWARD: A strategic business case for the council to secure funding for the Norman St Bridge will be lodged with the State Government early next year. Contributed

A CASE to prove the viability of Ipswich's most critical transport project will be handed to the State Government early next year.

Since February Ipswich City Council has been working on a business case for its vital Norman St Bridge project.

Linking North Ipswich to East Ipswich, the bridge would be a second link across the Bremer River.

For decades the need for a second bridge across the river has been promoted.

In February councillors were told the only way they would secure State Government funding for the bridge was to follow process and prove its worth.

The council was advised to follow the State Government's Project Assurance Framework in the development of the business case to ensure a rigorous process to gain full support from the Government.

It is understood the business case is being progressed and will be handed to the State Government by Ipswich City Council before the next financial year.

It is estimated the cost of the bridge will be about $250 million.

The council previously identified the need for the river crossing before 2020.

It is on the top of the council's future projects priority list. Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard acknowledged there was a "clear need for a second crossing over the river".

"It is much anticipated and there's a lot of cynicism among Ipswich residents that it may never be built," she said. "I am determined to see it built under my watch."

The four-lane bridge would connect Downs St via Lawrence St at the western end and Chermside Rd via Norman St at the eastern end.

It would provide a second river crossing and take traffic out of the central business district. It is estimated more than 40,000 cars cross the David Trumpy Bridge each day.