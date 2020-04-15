Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has been charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent and one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse.
Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has been charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent and one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse.
News

Case of senior firey accused of sexual touching adjourned

Aisling Brennan
14th Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 15th Apr 2020 8:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE case against a senior South Australian firefighter charged with sexually touching a woman while on deployment in northern NSW has been adjourned until next month.

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has previously indicated he intended to plead not guilty to the allegations against him, which include four counts of sexually touching another person without consent and one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse.

Police will allege the five offences were committed against a 26-year-old woman in Casino on the night of December 8.

Mr Davis, who is South Australia's Metropolitan Fire Service southern region commander, was on deployment to assist with the NSW bushfires at that time.

Last month, Casino Local Court heard the police prosecution was finalising "DNA evidence" for the brief.

When the matter was briefly mentioned again last week in Casino Local Court, Magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the matter again for May 27.

Mr Davis is yet to enter any formal pleas but has previously indicated he intends to defend all charges against him.

More Stories

casino local court northern rivers crime nsw bushfire sexual assault
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly man rushed to hospital

        premium_icon Elderly man rushed to hospital

        News A two car crash in Ipswich overnight has left an elderly man with injuries. Paramedics transported him and another patient to hospital.

        • 15th Apr 2020 7:31 AM
        Cruise hell teaches couple there is no place like home

        premium_icon Cruise hell teaches couple there is no place like home

        News COVID-19 has cut a Clarence couple’s cruising holiday short

        IN COURT: Full names of 86 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 86 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        The low bar for students’ home learning

        premium_icon The low bar for students’ home learning

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Two to three hours’ home schooling ‘enough’