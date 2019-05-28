Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A COURT case against Abbot Point Bulkcoal was dismissed by the Bowen Magistrates Court today.
A COURT case against Abbot Point Bulkcoal was dismissed by the Bowen Magistrates Court today. Monique Preston
News

Case against Abbot Point dismissed

by Monique Preston
28th May 2019 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COURT case against Abbot Point Bulkcoal has been dismissed.

The business had been charged with failure to comply with conditions of a temporary emissions licence.

The case was set down for a five-day trial in Bowen Magistrates Court in July, but that all changed today.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead correspondence had been received from the Department of Environment and Science requesting the case be stuck out.

The department had brought the case against Abbot Point Bulkcoal.

"They don't intend to prosecute the matter any further," Mr Muirhead said.

"They offer no evidence."

No further information was given in court as to the reason behind the case being dismissed.

At the last appearance for the case in Bowen Magistrates Court in early March, Abbot Point Bulkcoal had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

abbot point bulkcoal pty ltd bowen magistrates court department of environment and science whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Stock shop gets away with murder after poultry cruelty

    premium_icon Stock shop gets away with murder after poultry cruelty

    Crime RSPCA euthanases hundreds of suffering birds owned by retailer.

    • 28th May 2019 6:00 PM
    Cats and dog left without clean water

    premium_icon Cats and dog left without clean water

    Crime The woman was only fined $2000, half of which will go to the RSPCA.

    • 28th May 2019 6:00 PM
    Penalty disappoints animal welfare workers

    premium_icon Penalty disappoints animal welfare workers

    Crime Hundreds of birds put down because of neglect.

    • 28th May 2019 6:00 PM
    Morning tea queen saves thousands of lives

    Morning tea queen saves thousands of lives

    News Ipswich resident raises close to $70,000 for cancer research