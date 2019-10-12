Casanova conman's cancer lies

CASANOVA conman Paul Carter has finally admitted he concocted a fake story about his third wife dying of a terminal disease.

In a major Herald Sun series, we exclusively broke that Carter used fake identities to scam millions of dollars from multiple wives, lovers, family members and businesses including a church charity and disability housing developer across Melbourne and the United States.

He fleeced his victims to fund his lavish fabricated life as a multi-millionaire property developer who boasted a fleet of luxury cars, including Maseratis.

But in reality Carter was an average joe tradie and father of three from Melbourne's northern suburbs.

The Herald Sun's investigation also revealed Carter, 52, is facing an active Victoria Police probe over untested allegations of rape and making threats to kill.

In a televised interview set to air on Sunday, he has owned up to a despicable lie he told about his third wife, Brooklin Carter, dying of bone cancer.

"Yeah that was a mistake," he said.

Brooklin, the daughter of a wealthy Melbourne property developer, is alive and well and living in the US with their teenage son.

Last week she fought for a second restraining order to protect them from Carter.

Brooklin told a US court their 14-year-old son is so terrified of his dad that he sleeps with weapons beside his bed.

Brooklin Carter, the third wife of casanova conman Paul Carter. Picture: Supplied

Melbourne conman Paul Carter with his ex-wife Brooklin Carter and their child. Picture: Supplied

The same court granted a one-year protection order for Brooklin in 2018 after she told police Carter went on a violent rampage in her home, sent her a threatening text and could "easily get a gun".

Carter is accused of cheating his own mum and elderly stepdad out of their homes in Greenvale and Fawkner, respectively.

In 2010, he bluffed his way to CEO of United Housing Victoria, which almost collapsed under his leadership.

Carter is also wanted by numerous businesses, property developers and owners who fell victim to his scams.

Brooklin claimed he duped her and her dad Andrew Facey, founder of Parklea Developments, out of more than $2 million in a series of elaborate lies.

He used fake documents and fake phone calls to convince her that he was the heir of a multimillion-dollar Italian mansions, she said.

Brooklin was still married to him when he wooed ex-fiancee Katherine Du Bois (not her real surname) in Melbourne.

Paul Carter with his lawyer/wife Kelly Sayers. Picture: Stuart Ramson.

She claimed he tried to hijack her biggest asset after luring her in with a false Tinder profile and told Victoria Police he raped her and made threats to have her killed.

His first wife Elise Ryan also said he abandoned her and their three kids and failed to pay over $150, triple-0 in child support.

Last month he remarried a fourth woman, Kelly Sayers, in the United States, weeks after the Herald Sun exposed his secret double life.

He denied claims he had changed his surname for a third time to Hamilton and is plotting to move to California to get "off the grid".

Last week it was revealed his US visa is under the radar of immigration officials in Australia and the United States.

There are now growing calls for him to be made to return to Australia to face justice.

Victoria Police confirmed he will be arrested at the airport for questioning over the rape claims if he ever returns.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis