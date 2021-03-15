Cars, houses damaged in brick attack

Police were called to the Leichhardt street.

SEVERAL Ipswich residents were the target of a brick-wielding menace who allegedly smashed windows and damaged cars along an Ipswich street.

At least two victims were left with broken property following the incident on Saturday night.

Diane Kleinig, from Leichhardt, said two of her neighbours were targeted.

"My neighbour opposite had a brick thrown at her car and dented the roof," Diane said.

"Her neighbour next to her had many windows smashed."

Kylie Summerville-Butler said, about 9.20pm, she and her husband were home when they heard the sound of something landing on the roof of their car.

The piece of brick Kylie and her husband found after they heard a loud bang outside their Leichhardt house on Saturday night.

"My husband had just locked the car, turned off our porch light and, within seconds, we heard a loud bang," Kylie said.

When they looked outside, the pair could not see anyone but noticed a piece of brick and found their car had been dented.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said she could only confirm police had been alerted to one incident on the street, which took place on Thursday.

"We got called out because someone reported a piece of concrete had been thrown onto their car," the spokeswoman said.

"But they didn't make a formal complaint with police."

