'White House' witnesses disappear as trafficker goes down

TEENS frequented an Ipswich home dubbed "The White House" to score marijuana, with one youth even trading his mum's rings.

The drug amounts were small and carried out on a casual basis with people who hung out socially at the Camira house of drugs trafficker Keith Doyle, an Ipswich District Court heard.

Two key witnesses in the case disappeared, apparently after going into hiding.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said Doyle was pleading guilty even though authorities failed to locate the witnesses.

Keith Patrick Doyle, 55, from Camira, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to trafficking in the dangerous drug marijuana between January 2015 and June 2016 at Camira and elsewhere; and possession of the dangerous drugs marijuana, methylamphetamine (ice), and MDMA in July, 2016.

Mr Anoozer said police searched Doyle's share house on July 27, 2016, and found marijuana (138g) and other drugs.

Text messages indicated he supplied marijuana to others, with the deals considered to be street-level drug trafficking carried out for more than a year.

The trafficking offence before the court was carried out within an eight-month period.

"He supplied to people, even people who appeared young, with seemingly no compunction in supplying anyone who came to his home," Mr Anoozer said.

"He is a mature man who supplied to young persons. It is alleged they were 15 and 17."

Defence barrister Chris Wilson said Doyle traded in property, repairs, cars and guitars in what was described as "almost a second-hand dealership" from his home.

Mr Wilson said two of the three drug supply charges were in exchange for money and although no amount was mentioned, it was clear it was modest.

He said the males aged 16 and 17 had hidden from police and could not be subpoenaed to appear at his trial.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said the facts stated one young male stole rings from his mother and traded the jewellery to buy 3g of marijuana from Doyle.

"It's pretty crook to take a child's mother's ring for dope," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

The court heard the exchange was for a deal worth less than $200.

Mr Wilson told the court it was untrue The White House was a "notorious drug shop".

"The White House is where they all hang out. It reads as if it is some sort of notorious drug shop. Certainly not the case," he said.

Mr Wilson said Doyle suffered chronic back and hip pain after falling off a roof and was applying for a disability pension.

Judge Horneman-Wren said it was concerning Doyle supplied drugs to young people aged 16 and 17.

He noted that when police raided the house, they found 138g of marijuana , some methylamphetamine and some capsules of MDMA.

Doyle was sentenced to two and half years' jail and to 12 months' jail - both concurrent - and granted immediate parole.