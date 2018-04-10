Menu
One driver said two of four car tyres were damaged.
Cars damaged after nails left on busy Ipswich road

10th Apr 2018 11:45 AM

MULTIPLE drivers have been left with flat tyres after a box of nails was left scattered on a busy Ipswich road during a peak hour commute.

Drivers first reported the hazard on Ripley Rd near the McDonalds at about 7pm on Monday night but some people were still driving over nails at about midday on Tuesday.

Pictures of damaged tyres have been posted to social media, showing up to 10 long nails sticking out of tyres.

Other people reported seeing debris scattered on the road late yesterday, suggesting it may have come from the back of a work truck.

Charna Macdonald posted this picture to social media.
D'anne Bottriell's tyres were also damaged.
Queensland legislation requires loads to be properly secured. Fines can be issued for loads that fall off vehicles and trailers, or for loads that are considered to be in danger of falling off.

The RACQ warns drivers should be aware in the event of damage to property or injury to persons, caused by loss of a load, considerably more substantial penalties may result.

Ipswich City Council has been contacted for comment.

