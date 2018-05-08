Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Innovative parking at Bellbowrie today.
Innovative parking at Bellbowrie today.
Offbeat

Parking fail stuns shoppers

by Jasmin Lill
8th May 2018 1:56 PM

A SHOPPER couldn't resist taking a snap of this car freestyling in the carpark at Bellbowrie Shopping Plaza this morning.

The blue Mazda was seen parked in an area normally used by pedestrians and which leads to a zebra crossing.

Innovative parking at Bellbowrie today.
Innovative parking at Bellbowrie today.

The local who took the pic got a laugh out of the park, and said it didn't go unnoticed by other shoppers.

"I did see a mother and child - who must have been around three or four) go past, and the kiddie did comment 'Mummy, that car shouldn't be parked there should it?'," she said.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks parking viral image

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Ipswich man charged by corruption watchdog

    BREAKING: Ipswich man charged by corruption watchdog

    Crime He is expected to appear in court on May 24

    • 8th May 2018 3:08 PM
    Springfield councillor on board to fight show cause notice

    premium_icon Springfield councillor on board to fight show cause notice

    Council News David Morrison has ­vowed to fight for Council’s position

    'It's eye-watering!' Onion oracle's weather warning

    premium_icon 'It's eye-watering!' Onion oracle's weather warning

    News His predictions have always been spot on

    Predator magician left death note - 'it was time to go home'

    premium_icon Predator magician left death note - 'it was time to go home'

    News He couldn't escape justice

    • 8th May 2018 3:39 PM

    Local Partners