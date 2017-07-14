RAIL FAIL: Peak hour traffic chaos as boom gates go down

UPDATE 5.05PM: Queensland Rail has since advised that the problem is now fixed and the boom gates are operating normally.

UPDATE 4.45pm: QUEENSLAND Rail has confirmed technicians have arrived in Rosewood and are working to resolve the issue with the boom gates.

QR says the technicians arrived at 4.10pm.

Police are also now on the scene directing traffic.

Ipswich councillor David Pahlke told the QT it is not first time this has happened at this crossing, adding that locals are furious.

A fire truck makes its way through traffic en route to the boom gates fail at a Rosewood level crossing. Contributed

UPDATE: QR technicians have been caught in traffic on their way to Rosewood to fix a broken boom gate.

Traffic has been backing up since 3.07pm.

EARLIER: CARS are backing up on John St at Rosewood after the boom gates on the train level crossing failed shortly after 3pm.

Queensland Rail technicians are on their way but are unable to say when the problem will be fixed.

An earlier track fault meant the boom gates automatically locked down and they won't reopen until the problem is fixed.

Trains are only delayed about five minutes.

Delays as boom gates fail at Rosewood. David Pahlke

A spokesperson said QR wished to apologise to anybody impacted.

Police have been notified.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services