CARROT VODKA: Unique twist on healthy veggie

THE idea of getting your daily serve of veggies while getting a little tipsy along the way seems like a dream for some Aussies.

Two Scenic Rim women - both married to carrot farmers - have brought that dream to life.

Gen Windley and Alice Gorman, from Kalfresh Vegetables, are behind a new Carrot Vodka, distilled at Flinders Peak Winery in Peak Crossing using fresh carrots.

Ms Windley said the pair was looking for ways to reduce food waste on the farm by using mishapen carrots, when they happened upon the idea of creating a vodka infused with carrot juice.

Their Carrot Vodka has been released ahead of Eat Local Week, Scenic Rim's annual food festival which is running from June 24 to July 1.

"Food waste on the farm is a big issue and we're constantly thinking of ways to use 100 per cent of our crop,” Ms Windley said.

"One of our favourite Friday afternoon drinks is vodka and soda and we may have been sipping on one when we decided to embark on the carrot vodka project.”

The women approached local winemaker Jason Hannay of Flinders Peak Winery with their idea.

He was up for the challenge and distilled some test batches.

The result was a clear, smooth, slightly-sweet vodka with a subtle hint of carrot flavour, he said.

"Not having done anything with vegetables before was a bit daunting, but after a few experiments we got a great result,” Mr Hannay said.

Wonky carrots weren't the only motivation - the women were also keen to go one better than their husbands in the carrot diversification stakes. In 2015 Alice's husband made headlines when he and an Ipswich craft beer maker launched a Carrot Beer.

The Wabbit Saison Carrot Beer was a hit and hopped off the bar at the Ipswich Pumpyard Brewery.

Ms Windley said she hoped their Carrot Vodka would be just as popular.

"The beer was excellent and is super popular, but neither of us are really beer drinkers,” she said.

"Alice and I have four loud and energetic sons so we decided this was the year to create an alcoholic vegetable drink for ourselves.”

The Carrot Vodka is produced by distilling shiraz grapes and infusing carrot flavours via fresh carrots.

Bottles of Carrot Vodka will be available to buy at the Winter Harvest Festival, Scenic Rim Eat Local Week's signature event on July 1.

Flinders Peak Winery Manager, Aretha Acton, said the winery was happy to support local farmers and would sell the carrot vodka via the winery cellar door.

"We love supporting our local farmers and there are so many amazing producers out here in the Scenic Rim,” she said.

"We're also not afraid to try new things, and the carrot vodka is an exciting addition to our range of products - in addition to our wines we also make port, gin and lemon schnapps from our own lemons.”

The carrot vodka can be used in a vodka soda or as the base of a Bloody Mary. Contributed

Scenic Rim Bloody Mary recipe:

INGREDIENTS:

60mL Carrot Infused Vodka

Juice:

700g Kalfresh Carrots

4-6 Peak Veggie Patch tomatoes

3-4 medium Valley Pride Beetroots

¼ long red chilli (remove seeds)

3 Gibb Brothers celery sticks

Squeeze of Flinders Peak Winery lemon

Salt rim ingredients:

1 tbs sea salt

Pinch of smoked paprika

METHOD: