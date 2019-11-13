Carrie tears up during emotional interview

Carrie was brought to tears while interviewing a woman whose son has brain cancer. Picture: YouTube

Carrie Bickmore's voice quavered while she fought back tears during an emotional interview with a mother of a four-year-old battling brain cancer.

The beloved TV and radio personality, who lost her first husband to the disease, choked up as mother-of-two Sarah McNees opened up about the pain of watching a loved one attempt to fight the incurable illness.

Sarah, who is running Tasmania's Point to Pinnacle, known as "the world's toughest half marathon" for Carrie's charity Beanies 4 Brain Cancer, described her son George as "not knowing a life any different" from having cancer.

"It's something that you have no idea what it's going to be like until you're in the world of treatment," she said, explaining that George had been living with cancer since he was 11-months-old.

Sarah will run the "world's toughest half marathon" for her son George, who has brain cancer. Picture: YouTube.

"We've had to relocate (for his treatment) on more than one occasion, we've had to leave our family and our friends and our support network, our jobs. It's definitely been the biggest challenge of my life and my husband's," Sarah said.

When asked about what it's like to see her young son endure such intense treatment, Sarah's response had Carrie - a mother of three herself - in tears.

"It really knocks him around when he's on active treatment … It's definitely very challenging as a parent to see your child's personality completely change, which I find happens when he's on treatment," Sarah said, adding that George is soon to undergo a trial therapy in Melbourne.

"We don't really know what's ahead of us … we're ultimately hoping this gives our son more time with us."

Carrie’s face said it all during the emotional interview. Picture: YouTube.

Carrie, visibly emotional, responded: "One of the main purposes of my foundation, Sarah, is to help develop treatments like this because as you said there is no cure currently, but new, effective treatments are coming on board all the time, and then that then allows more time with our loved ones and hopefully in that time we can find a cure for our loved ones," she said.

The Project host will also run the half marathon to raise awareness and funds for finding a cure for brain cancer.

This week, fellow Hit FM presenter Dave Hughes donated a whopping $8,900 to bring Carrie's total amount raised to $25,000.

It's a cause Carrie has long been passionate about, notably wearing a beanie during her Gold Logie acceptance speech in 2015 in a moment that has gone down in television history.

After losing her late husband Greg Lange to brain cancer following a 10-year battle with the disease, Carrie said she doesn't want that pain to be experienced by anyone else, so turned her own heartache into the charity which aims to raise desperately needed funds for research.

"Let's beat brain cancer together and try and save so many families from extraordinary pain," she wrote on her website.

You can donate to Carrie's Point to Pinnacle run via the Beanies 4 Brain Cancer website.

Beanies and caps - which retail for $29.95 for adults, and $24.95 for kids - are also available for purchase on the site.