Carrie left blushing after X-rated chat

Just two weeks on from the release of WAP - perhaps the year's most sexually explicit music video - rapper Cardi B caught up with Carrie Bickmore on The Project, and it was as chaotic as to be expected.

In a prerecorded video interview aired on Thursday's program, Carrie couldn't help but blush as the Grammy-winning star described the inspiration behind the raunchy smash hit with Megan Thee Stallion.

"I can't go into what it stands for due to our timeslot," The Project host warned at the beginning of the interview.

"But in a very family friendly way can you tell us what the song's about?" she asked.

"A gynecologist's office," Cardi - known for her quirky sense of humour and trademark birdlike noises - quipped in return of the X-rated track.

"I just want people to have fun, I just want girls to be like "I'm talkin' …," she added, miming rapping and pointing to her lap.

"(I want people to) look at themselves and go "Mmmhm girl, I'm talking about you," she said of the track, which has been praised as anthem for female sexuality.

Blushing, Carrie replied cryptically: "I don't often talk to mine, maybe I need to more," to which Cardi shared: "Yeah I talk to her, when my husband gives me a little compliment I'm like 'You see, you go girl.'"

Cardi B, 27, and Megan Thee Stallion, 25, promptly broke the internet when they released the music video for WAP on August 7, with cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalía, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto.

In one notable scene from the clip, Cardi B rocked a leopard-print outfit with breast-cutouts and nipple tassels, while Megan - who recently survived gunshot wounds to her feet - twerked and did the splits in a thong bodysuit.

Despite some backlash from conservative viewers and plenty of raised eyebrows, the video has sparked a wave of positive discourse for encouraging female empowerment, championing women's sexual expression and celebrating black beauty.

However, many weren't so happy with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner's cameo, reminding people she has been accused of allegedly stealing from black-owned businesses, as well as the family's history of appropriating Black culture.

Cardi B later defended the decision to include her, telling fans that the aim of the video was "to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential."

Speaking to Carrie Bickmore on Thursday, she explained how Kylie came to be a feature of the clip, revealing her close relationship with Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner.

"My publicist and I, we're pretty cool with Kris Jenner," she said.

"We love Kris, she's really like a mama to everybody and we asked Kris and she made it happen. She was just there on the set, being a supportive a** mum. I just love Kris, she's so fun," she added.

Over on Twitter, Project viewers had a mixed response to the interview, with many labelling it "awkward".

