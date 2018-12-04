Carollers spread Christmas joy at Mater

Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School students, Ella D'Alterio, Avva Moimoi-paugaand Mikayla Crow sang Christmas carols to Mater Private Hospital patient Audrey Chapman who was delighted by their presence.

SCHOOL choirs have been bringing the spirit of Christmas to patients at the Mater Private Hospital Springfield.

The St Peter's Lutheran College and Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School choirs sang carols to hospital patients on November 27 and December 3 to help bring some early Christmas cheer.

Patient Audrey Chapman, who will spend close to four weeks at the hospital for radium treatment, said it was lovey to be serenaded by both groups of students.

"The nurse who made my bed this morning came to get me when the choir arrived on the ward,” Mrs Chapman said yesterday.

"She knew I was looking forward to hearing them sing and made sure I didn't miss them.

"Hearing them sing made my day - in fact it made my whole stay. It just bought tears to my eyes.”

Mrs Chapman is looking forward to going home this week and celebrating the Christmas season with five generations of her family, including two great-great-grandchildren.

St Peter's Lutheran College music teacher Sally Grennan said students began asking in September if they were carolling again this Christmas.

"It is a favourite activity for quite a few of our students,” Ms Grennan said.

"Last year the students remarked on how they loved seeing the smiles on the faces of the hospital staff and patients as we moved around the hospital.”

Teacher Kathryn Allan led the choir from Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School and said it was a great opportunity for the students, with Assistant Principal Religious Education James Bradley adding that the occasion highlighted the importance of community outreach.

"It truly encapsulates the spirit of Christmas giving to others and the sense of the season and the joy it can bring,” Mr Bradley said.

The St Peter's Lutheran College school choir performed at the Mater Private Hospital Springfield on November 27.

Mater Private Hospital Springfield Director of Clinical Services Suzanne Hawksley said the choirs were a great example of the Greater Springfield community spirit.

"It can be hard for patients having to spend time in hospital as it gets closer to Christmas, so we appreciate the efforts of the local schools for sharing their beautiful voices and bringing Christmas cheer to our staff and patients.”