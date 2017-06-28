Ipswich business turning jam and chocolate sauce into power

FOOD ENERGY: Trisco Foods is piloting an anaerobic membrane bioreactor, world-first technology Aquatec Maxcon is using to turn food waste into energy.

AN IPSWICH company is leading global technology in turning scraps from the production of chocolate sauces, syrups, cordials and jams into methane gas to use to run the factory.

The machine processes up to 50 tonnes of food waste and day and is capable of producing up to 200 cubic metres of natural gas within a matter of hours.

It's used to heat water and as an energy for food preparation, cleaning, sterilisation and other processes in the factory.

Aquatec Maxcon industrial water specialist David Leinster said the company was behind 30 aerobic membrane reactors across Australia and New Zealand by the Trisco Foods model used new technology.

"This is basically the same concept but doing it anaerobic so without oxygen and making methane. This is the first of its kind with this specific membrane," he said.

"It's making a bioenergy rather than consuming oxygen which is the conventional aerobic process.

"The food waste is pumped into a completely mixed that is kept at 38 degrees for one day and from there the liquid that's been digested is pumped through a membrane that separates the liquids from the solids which is then discharged and the solids are maintained in the reactor.

"In the reactor biogas is produced which is covered at the top and used for heating to make hot water which is used in the processing on the site."

International development of the technology has been given a boost with a $400,000 state government grant.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Aquatec Maxcon was one of six recipients that would help put Queensland at the forefront of the global bioindustrial revolution.

"In order to take the technology to national and international markets, upscaling the technology to demonstration standard is essential," she said.

"That's why we're providing this funding because we want to see ideas like this exported from Queensland to the rest of Australia and around the world. This is the kind of technology that can turn waste disposal into an energy source."