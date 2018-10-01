Carnal knowledge 'not usual case of two youthful people'

HE was 17 and his life had been full of personal trauma and some sadness.

But the girl he had sex with was only 14.

She said she didn't consent, but he maintained in his belief that she did.

Following a police investigation, he was charged with rape.

Now, nearly two years on from the offence in November 2016, the Crown charge has been withdrawn and dismissed.

The now 19-year-old Ipswich man pleaded guilty in the District Court to having unlawful carnal knowledge of a child under 16.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said her alleged lack of consent was relevant to the penalty imposed, saying it was not the usual case of two youthful people, boyfriend and girlfriend, having sex.

Mr Wilkins said the young man must be sentenced on his belief at the time, and that if he committed such an offence now, aged 17 (according to new state legislation) he would be dealt with as a child in the Children's Court.

And not a case of where there was "marked disparity" between them in their ages.

The Crown sought for a conviction be recorded, given the serious nature of the offence.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said he must be sentenced on the basis of carnal knowledge offence, where his client's view was that he had consent.

"That it was consensual sex that ought not to have happened as she was only 14," he said.

Psychiatric and medical reports of various diagnoses the man had were tendered and included a history of alcohol and drug abuse.

And that a significant relationship had ended in the death of a friend by suicide.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the offence carried a maximum 14-year jail term.

He said the girl went to his house with a friend and they drank alcohol.

She became intoxicated and he carried her to his bedroom where she fell asleep.

He later kissed her and she kissed him back in the belief it was her boyfriend.

He partially removed her clothes and they had sex, with the youth, then aged 17, later having little recollection.

Judge Horneman-Wren said it was apparent he has mental health problems, some genetic, that were worsened through his abuse of drugs and alcohol.

And at times he had posed a risk to himself.

"You have suffered many traumatic episodes in your young life," he said.

"Desisting from the use of illegal and dangerous drugs and alcohol is very much a key to your rehabilitation."

He was sentenced to complete a supervised two-year probation order, and must continue with medical, psychological and drug/alcohol counselling. A conviction was not recorded.