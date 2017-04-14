'Carnage' as roaming dogs maul hobby farm lambs, sheep

Gordon Duff of Mt Tarampa is concerned about wild dogs attacking his sheep.

MOUNT Tarampa hobby farmer Gordon Duff didn't even hear a bleat as a pack of dogs attacked and killed his flock of sheep overnight on Wednesday.

When Mr Duff went to feed his 16 sheep early this morning, he found six had been chewed, drowned and torn apart.

The brutal attack has left Mr Duff feeling "disheartened" and "devastated" as he was forced to shoot and burn the animal his grandchildren would normally pat.

In the 12 years he has farmed the property, this is the first time dogs had targeted the animals.

"I had four ewes, a ram and a lamb out the back paddock because I had another ram and ewe in the front paddock and I didn't want the ram to cross the other sheep," he said.

"We've been here 12 years and I've never had wild dogs go through the property, my property is dog fenced.

"I went down to feed them this morning and the carnage was there. The lamb was all chewed out as they do, one of the ewes was all disembowelled with the lamb inside it. My ram had been drowned but not chewed and they chased two other ewes into the dam where they have successfully drowned and they left one ewe there that was really badly chewed and I had to shoot her this morning.

"No other sheep were touched and my dogs weren't even alerted to it, so they are pretty cunning. I have a cow and a horse in the back paddock and they weren't touched and we didn't hear any galloping about. They're pretty good."

In total six sheep including ewes, a ram and a lamb, were killed.

"I was pretty devastated. I was annoyed at first having never had a god attack here before, your mind races a bit and we live in an area where there are a lot of dogs, whether they be dingoes or unrestrained household dogs I don't know.

"The thing that concerns me is if they are household dogs the people who don't restrain them need to be very responsible.

"It's a bit disheartening because we do keep the sheep very controlled and content, they are like pets so our grandchildren can come out and pat them. They wouldn't have made much of a noise.

"They are a big strong sheep but they are pretty defenceless when they are up against a pack of dogs that's for sure."

The Somerset Regional Council Wild Dog Bounty Program offers landholders $25 per wild dog scalp in a bid to help their efforts to control the problem.

Somerset landholders can submit their scalps on the third Wednesday of each month at the council's Esk or Kilcoy depots for the bounty program.

For more information on dingoes, wild dogs or the council's pest programs, contact the council's pest management section on 5424 4000 or visit www.somerset.qld.gov.au.

What are the dingo/wild dog scalp requirements?

The wild dog scalp indication requited to meet Somerset Council's bounty. File

Dingo/wild dog scalps and skin pieces are to be provided to council individually.

The scalps must be:

One whole single piece of skin and fur from the snout, including the ears, along the dingo/wild dog back to the tail,

Air dried, frozen or fresh and preserved in a manner that allows for identification (i.e. flat),

No frozen blocks of scalps or rotting scalps will be accepted,

Scalps submitted in batches must be separated individually for identification and counting.

The council reserves the right to reject material submitted for the bounty if it does not meet the specified conditions.