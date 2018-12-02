Carmichael mine protesters 'not done yet'

PROTESTERS against Adani's Carmichael mine and rail project banded together outside George Christensen's office yesterday, as anti-coal campaigns gathered steam across the region.

In the midst of the bushfire crisis that has engulfed Central Queensland, Mackay Conservation Group led a small band of environmental advocates at the Federal Member for Dawson's Mackay base.

The group was adamant they will double their campaign efforts.

Mackay Conservation Group spokesman Michael Kane said he believes that the way politicians respond to this project will be a deciding factor at the Federal election.

He said the group believes the mining giant is "tone deaf" if they cannot appreciate the environmental ramifications the mine presents, given the current climate, and their campaign efforts would increase as the project gained momentum.

"While we have wildfires across the state burning out of control, we have this announcement that Adani are going to mine millions of tonnes of coal which will contribute to dangerous climate change," Mr Kane said.

"This will be the biggest environmental campaign in Australian history; it's not over by a long shot, this is only the beginning.

"Our politicians have taken us into this mine blindfolded, thinking that it's not going to happen.

"Well it looks like it is going to happen so now we're going to need our politicians to ... choose a side of the fence and stand up to this mine, and give us a clear choice at the Federal election."