Carly’s terrific experience with West Indies team

IPSWICH Girls’ Grammar School student Carly Grieve has received added motivation for the cricket season ahead.

Carly was among the SEQ cricketers who enjoyed a net session with the West Indies women’s team.

Organisers of T20 World Cup and Queensland Cricket invited talented young cricketers to help visiting teams prepare for the tournament.

On Saturday Carly got to bowl to the West Indies team at the National Cricket Centre at Albion.

It was a great opportunity for these young girls to bowl against some of the best cricketers in the world.

The girls were well looked after, especially by the West Indian coaching staff which includes West Indian greats Courtney Walsh and Gus Logie.

Carly plays cricket for IGGS. The school season starts on Wednesday afternoon at Jacaranda St and continues for the next nine weeks.