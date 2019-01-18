Carls Jr celebrates 1st birthday

An amazing cake was shared with customers compliments of Directors Gaurav and Vishal Bansal with GM Shawn Kerr.

IT was a year ago to the day when the first Carl's Jr store opened in Redbank Plains, and it started a love affair with the chain that continues to grow.

Things are going at full steam ahead for the Ipswich-based Bansal Group, who are not only planning to open more Carl's Jr locations, but have just announced that they are bringing another American brand to Australia, and if you like sweet treats, you're going to love it.

On Friday the store gave away 1000 free cheeseburgers to customers, along with cake and giveaways. Ipswich was the first choice for the brand, and locals have taken to it, with the Redbank location exceeding expectations.

Carl's Jr. Redbank Plains first birthday. Michayla Rickard from Springfield Lakes with Kerryn Samanobic from Collingwood park with their free cheeseburgers. Cordell Richardson

Currently the company employs over 500 staff, and 25% of those come from Help Employment, an agency that specialises in employees with intellectual disabilities or supports the long term unemployed.

The group is set to open at least another 10 restaurants for Queensland with Logan Hyperdome, Burpengary, Berrinba, Townsville and Rockhampton set to open later this year.If sweet is more your thing, you'll love the news that The Bansal Group now plans to bring the brand Cinnabon to Australia, and have an agreement to open 50 stores across Australia in the next three years.

Carl's Jr. Redbank Plains first birthday. Tilly, Kalani, Rilee and Ethan, of Redbank Plains with Carl's Jr. cupcakes. Cordell Richardson

Cinnabon makes world famous Cinnamon rolls, in many varieties and drenched in icing, and the company sells over a billion of them worldwide annually.

The company is keeping tight lipped about where the first store will open, but if the Bansal team find the right spot in Ipswich, there's a good chance more history will be made here in the west.