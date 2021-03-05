Carjacking foiled after bystander intervenes

A police manhunt was launched in the Cranbrook area after a carjacking attempt was thwarted by a bystander at the Healthlink Family Medical Centre on Thursday afternoon.

A 55-year-old woman was assaulted in the carpark by would-be thieves who tried to steal her car.

District duty officer Senior Sargeant Robert Dusha said a robbery was reported around 3.45pm, prompting multiple crews to attend the scene.

"Initial reports were that a male person had unlawfully entered a vehicle and assaulted a female at that location," Snr Sgt Dusha said.

"It appears that a bystander has intervened and attempted to stop the offender from stealing the car and in the process she has also been assaulted."

Police searched for two offenders after the attempted carjacking of a woman outside a medical centre on Ross River Road. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

It was understood that the female bystander jumped into the back seat of the vehicle and did something to immobilise the vehicle, forcing the two would-be thieves to abandon the vehicle and flee on foot.

Police quickly established a corden around nearby parkland opposite KFC Cranbrook.

An adult male suspect was taken into police custody at 4.05pm, with the police search continuing to search for a female suspect in the long grass.

During the search, police located a knife but it was unclear if it was used during the robbery.

The dog squad arrived at the scene and "challenged that space" and as a result a juvenile female suspect surrendered to police at 4.35pm.

"We have an operation running at the moment in relation to property crime so we had a large number of staff available to respond to these types of incidents," Snr Sgt Dusha said.

"As a result, we had about 30 staff who were able to come straight in and set up a corden around part of the grassland."

While the robbery had occurred seemly at random, police had been searching for the male suspect in relation to other matters.

Police captured a female suspect in an alleged carjacking.

Regarding to the bystander's invention, the officer warned people to be "very careful" and prioritise their personal safety when it came to incidents like this.

"On this occasion she appears to have stopped this vehicle from being stolen but in the process has been assaulted," he said.

The female carjacking victim was hospitalised with unknown injuries.

