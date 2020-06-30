Caring for the community a firm focus for council

CARING for the community is a major theme of Ipswich City Council's #IpswichTogether program.

The program was started in response to the pandemic as a way for the community to be involved in responding to and recovering from COVID-19.

Initiatives delivered through the program have included rates relief, the waiving and refunding of licence/permit fees and charges, business adaptation programs, the launch of the Ipswich Grant Finder portal, Operation Education to support local students and delivery of a range of online community activities.

In the coming months, council will move to the next phase of providing recovery programs and options however its focus on caring for the community will not change.

A Relief and Recovery Package, which will provide a further $850,000 relief towards Ipswich ratepayers, community and sporting groups and local businesses will be delivered.

As part of the package, $250,000 in fees and charges will continue to be waived through to the end of September.

There is $600,000 in support funding for Ipswich businesses, community and sporting groups.

Several programs will be released in the coming months aimed at providing quick response funds to businesses and organisations most in need.

The funds will enable recipients to access support services and relieve some operational stress.

To maximise the local benefit, recipients will be required to engage local suppliers and service providers where possible.

More information about the programs will be released in coming months.

Mayor Teresa Harding said she was proud to lead a council which had the best interests of the community at heart.

"We have an obligation to help stimulate the local economy and support our local associations, both of which form the fabric of our community," Mayor Harding said.

"I want people to feel that council has their best interests at heart and I want this council to perform and demonstrate to the community why they should restore their trust in all of us."