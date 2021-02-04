Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Laidley single parent of two children who also cares for his chronically ill parents has been busted for drug driving (file image)
A Laidley single parent of two children who also cares for his chronically ill parents has been busted for drug driving (file image)
Crime

Carer, single dad busted drug driving in Laidley

Ali Kuchel
4th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A single parent of two children who also cares for his chronically ill parents has been busted for drug driving.

Rob Charles Pennell fronted the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 1, after police discovered meth in his system.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the court that police intercepted Pennell’s vehicle on December 3, on Patrick St, Laidley.

He participated in a roadside drug test before being transported to Laidley police station, where tests revealed meth in his system.

Pennell was represented by solicitor Mark Stone, who said his client, a labourer, was a carer for his parents who suffered chronic illnesses.

Mr Stone said Pennell had been through a “fairly turbulent time” during the past 18 months.

His submission included a letter from Pennell’s mum.

Magistrate Damien Carroll said it was a very “tragic” situation, but he was constrained by laws.

Pennell pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving.

Pennell was fined $300 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

No conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truckie filmed abusing mum, teacher in school zone

        Premium Content Truckie filmed abusing mum, teacher in school zone

        Crime An impatient truck driver who lost his temper with a mum in an Ipswich school zone was recorded in the act

        AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        NAMED: 163 people due in Ipswich court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 163 people due in Ipswich court today

        News Each day, the QT publishes a full list of those due to appear in court

        Widow’s remarkable gesture to palliative care program

        Premium Content Widow’s remarkable gesture to palliative care program

        News Volunteer initiative delivered goods to young couple during some of their toughest...