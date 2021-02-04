Carer, single dad busted drug driving in Laidley

A Laidley single parent of two children who also cares for his chronically ill parents has been busted for drug driving (file image)

A single parent of two children who also cares for his chronically ill parents has been busted for drug driving.

Rob Charles Pennell fronted the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 1, after police discovered meth in his system.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the court that police intercepted Pennell’s vehicle on December 3, on Patrick St, Laidley.

He participated in a roadside drug test before being transported to Laidley police station, where tests revealed meth in his system.

Pennell was represented by solicitor Mark Stone, who said his client, a labourer, was a carer for his parents who suffered chronic illnesses.

Mr Stone said Pennell had been through a “fairly turbulent time” during the past 18 months.

His submission included a letter from Pennell’s mum.

Magistrate Damien Carroll said it was a very “tragic” situation, but he was constrained by laws.

Pennell pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving.

Pennell was fined $300 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

No conviction was recorded.