Crime

Carer due back before court

Ross Irby
by
4th Jun 2019 6:02 PM
A CARER accused of mistreatment of a 77-year-old woman will likely make a bail application tomorrow when her matters go back before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Michelle Leanne Stitt, 56, from Tarampa, was arrested after the elderly woman was admitted to Ipswich Hospital.

Stitt was later charged with offences including failing to supply the necessities of life at a Tarampa property between May 7 and May 30, 2019; and causing grievous bodily harm on April 29.

Her matter was mentioned today.

Stitt was remanded in custody.

