Carer charged as old woman sent to hospital with hypothermia

POLICE have laid charges after a 77-year-old woman was admitted to hospital with hypothermia and severe bruising.

A 56-year-old carer for the elderly woman will face charges of grievous bodily harm and failing to provide the necessities of life, following investigations into a property at Tarampa.

Ipswich Hospital notified police when the elderly woman was admitted to its intensive care unit.

Police will allege the conditions led to her suffering cardiac arrest and she remains in a serious condition in hospital.

During the investigation of the property, police uncovered a number of animals including horses, geese and chickens that required bio-hazard measures to be put in place.

Police will continue to work with the RSPCA to identify any further charges in respect to the lack of care and mistreatment of the animals.

Ipswich Detective Inspector David Briese said police understood the two had known each other for more than a decade.

He said investigators and forensic officers were confronted with a "distressing" scene when they farrived at the property on Lowood-Minden Rd.

"The detectives had already been to the hospital and seen the state of the victim and then seeing where we believe she had been living in, that was distressing enough," Det Insp Briese said.

"And then the state of the animals at that property as well, it was something else on top of that. It was certainly not a great scene.

"When we went there after being initially advised of the situation, the investigators went out to the address.

"Shortly after a crime scene warrant was executed and once we started moving through the property and noticing the state of the many animals that were there, we could tell straight away there was going to be ongoing issues so the RSPCA came in to assist.

"What we will allege is there has been mistreatment and negligence over the last few weeks but just how far that goes back will form part of our ongoing investigation."

The 56-year-old woman is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow.