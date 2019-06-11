Carer back before court with bail application

AN IPSWICH woman charged with causing grievous harm to a 77-year-old woman and failing to provide necessities of life has been granted bail.

Clad in a thick mulberry coloured jacket, Michelle Leanne Stitt, 56, sat with her arms folded in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court this afternoon as her lawyer Andrew Guest sought bail for her.

The Tarampa woman was arrested after the elderly woman was admitted to Ipswich Hospital.

Stitt was later charged with offences including failing to supply the necessities of life at a Tarampa property between May 7 and May 30, 2019; and causing grievous bodily harm on April 29.

Magistrate David Shepherd granted Stitt bail to live at Camira.

She must report three days a week to Goodna police and provide proof to the court that she attended a medical appointment with a psychiatrist.

She is due to return to court on July 10.