Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Carer back before court with bail application

Ross Irby
by
11th Jun 2019 4:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH woman charged with causing grievous harm to a 77-year-old woman and failing to provide necessities of life has been granted bail.

Clad in a thick mulberry coloured jacket, Michelle Leanne Stitt, 56, sat with her arms folded in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court this afternoon as her lawyer Andrew Guest sought bail for her.

The Tarampa woman was arrested after the elderly woman was admitted to Ipswich Hospital.

Stitt was later charged with offences including failing to supply the necessities of life at a Tarampa property between May 7 and May 30, 2019; and causing grievous bodily harm on April 29.

Magistrate David Shepherd granted Stitt bail to live at Camira.

She must report three days a week to Goodna police and provide proof to the court that she attended a medical appointment with a psychiatrist.

She is due to return to court on July 10.

elder abuse ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    10 insane American Costco items we never knew we needed

    premium_icon 10 insane American Costco items we never knew we needed

    Business It's almost worth the trip across the pond for some of these crazy items because American Costco puts its Australian cousin to shame.

    • 11th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
    Queensland Budget 2019: What's in it for Ipswich?

    premium_icon Queensland Budget 2019: What's in it for Ipswich?

    News Treasurer Jackie Trad allocated $1.6 billion to the Ipswich area

    School footy live streaming returns this week

    School footy live streaming returns this week

    Rugby League How you can see the best schoolboy rugby league action live

    QLD BUDGET: Payroll tax overhaul for regional business

    premium_icon QLD BUDGET: Payroll tax overhaul for regional business

    Politics Government cuts tax for regional employers

    • 11th Jun 2019 4:00 PM