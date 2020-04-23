Careless driving leads to highway holdup

CARELESS driving has been cited as the cause of a single-vehicle accident that limited traffic on the Warrego Highway earlier this morning.

Emergency services arrived on the scene along the Darren Lockyer Way near the Helidon turn-off at around 6:30am.

No one was trapped in the vehicle, and there were no major injuries.

A spokesman from Queensland Police media said the incident was a simple matter of careless driving.

The vehicle has been towed away, and traffic movement returned to normal as of about 7:40am.