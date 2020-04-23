Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic ambulance pic.
Generic ambulance pic.
News

Careless driving leads to highway holdup

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com
23rd Apr 2020 8:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CARELESS driving has been cited as the cause of a single-vehicle accident that limited traffic on the Warrego Highway earlier this morning.

Emergency services arrived on the scene along the Darren Lockyer Way near the Helidon turn-off at around 6:30am.

No one was trapped in the vehicle, and there were no major injuries.

A spokesman from Queensland Police media said the incident was a simple matter of careless driving.

The vehicle has been towed away, and traffic movement returned to normal as of about 7:40am.

careless driving darren lockyer way helidon spa lockyer valley region warrego highway accident
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vandals target Lockyer Valley cattle farm equipment

        premium_icon Vandals target Lockyer Valley cattle farm equipment

        Crime A Regency Downs family will be forced to fork out repairs to their farming equipment after vandals allegedly smashed it.

        Lowest April rainfall in two decades

        premium_icon Lowest April rainfall in two decades

        Weather April rainfall is far below it's monthly average

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Magistrate calls out man’s ‘terrible history’

        premium_icon Magistrate calls out man’s ‘terrible history’

        News ‘I can’t get the help in jail. Have to be out in the community’