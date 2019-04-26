Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cardinal George Pell loses membership to Qantas Chairman’s Lounge
Cardinal George Pell loses membership to Qantas Chairman’s Lounge
News

Qantas kicks Pell out of exclusive lounge

by Nick Hansen
26th Apr 2019 5:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QANTAS has formally dumped jailed Cardinal ­George Pell from its exclusive Chairman's Lounge in the wake of his child sexual ­assault convictions.

The carrier does not publicly discuss who is in or out of the ­secretive club, but sources confirmed to The Daily Telegraph last night Cardinal Pell's membership had been torn up following his paedophilia conviction.

The club lavishes titans of industry, celebrities and loyal big spenders with massages, luxury bars and meals-to-order before they board their flight with priority.

There is no joining fee at the Chairman's Lounge, making it one of the country's few invitation-only VIP clubs.

The Qantas Chairman’s Lounge is one of the country’s few invitation-only VIP clubs.
The Qantas Chairman’s Lounge is one of the country’s few invitation-only VIP clubs.

 

Pell once had access to all its trappings before he was found guilty of child abuse charges in December and sentenced to six years jail, three years and eight months non-parole.

The former Vatican treasurer was found guilty of sexually assaulting two 13-year-old choirboys in the sacristy of St Patrick's Cathedral when he was the newly-appointed Archbishop of Melbourne in 1996.

He was convicted on one count of sexual penetration of a child under 16 year and four counts of committing an ­indecent act with or in the presence of a child.

Pell has appealed the ­convictions, with a hearing due to hear the appeal on June 5 and 6.

More Stories

Show More
cardinal george pell chairman's lounge convicted sex abuser editors picks qantas

Top Stories

    International threat for Ipswich to deal with

    premium_icon International threat for Ipswich to deal with

    Basketball Ipswich Force is bracing to face international basketballer Marianna Tolo at Booval on Sunday.

    • 26th Apr 2019 5:05 AM
    Ipswich footy club's tribute to Anzac traditions

    premium_icon Ipswich footy club's tribute to Anzac traditions

    AFL Ceremony, Shield, Cup and medals in honour of our heroes

    Veteran Kiwi medics' incredible story of finding love in war

    premium_icon Veteran Kiwi medics' incredible story of finding love in war

    News The couple sat quietly in the crowd at the Ipswich RSL Anzac service

    Ipswich woman's war letter discovered

    premium_icon Ipswich woman's war letter discovered

    News Letters written about Ipswich in 1945 recently discovered