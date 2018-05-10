'Mini resort deal': Popular caravan park set to expand

NEW LOOK: The Glenn Rocks Motel will soon be re-branded as the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Motel, and new owners Paul and Jackie Lawsons have big plans.

IT WAS meant to be - that's how Esk Caravan Park owner-operators Paul and Jackie Lawson see their latest business venture.

The pair last week took over the ownership and management of the Glenn Rocks Motel, soon to be the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Motel, and said it was a natural evolution for their business.

"We were looking at potentially growing the caravan park and when we found out that the motel was available it was just a no-brainer." Mrs Lawson said.

It was a chance interaction that led to the Lawsons purchasing the business, following what started out as over-the-fence small talk with their neighbour.

"There were branches from their trees hanging over the fence there, so I went around to do the neighbourly thing and say 'Do you mind if I cut the branches down over the fence?' and they said 'Well do you want to buy the motel?'," Mr Lawson explained.

"So I came home and said 'Honey, we can cut those branches down because we own them now, we bought the motel'."

The motel borders the back of the Esk Caravan Park and the Lawsons plan to join the two properties with a road, allowing motel guests access to the caravan park facilities.

"It won't just be a standard motel, it'll be a motel with facilities greater than most motels, to the point of a mini resort type deal." Mr Lawson said.

The pair explained the name change came from a need to give the motel a fresh start.

"There is already a couple of motels in Esk, one of them is called the Esk Motel, so to simply say Esk Caravan Park and Motel confused us with the Esk Motel," Mrs Lawson said.

"So we thought okay we need to do something different, and be a little bit clever, and Paul came up with the idea - let's call it the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Motel, let's capitalise on the fact that the rail trail is right there."

The couple said the rail trail was beginning to bring genuine economic benefits to region, and not just for the tourism industry.

"The busier we are, the busier everyone else is - the services, the electricians, the plumbers, all those sorts of guys - we need them in the park, and the more people we get in the park, the busier they get, so it's just a complete flow on effect right through the community," Mr Lawson said.

"A lot of the business in town are starting to focus their energies towards the rail trail and the people that use it."