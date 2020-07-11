Caravan park cops vile abuse over child sex offender

THE manager of an Ipswich caravan park said she has been overwhelmed with "disgusting" harassment over social media rumours about the residence of a convicted child sex offender.

Shannon Norgate, who sexually assaulted two young boys last year, said he was looking to move to Yamanto after it was uncovered he was living opposite a primary school in Brisbane upon his release from prison.

It caused an uproar online with local parents worried he may be moving closer to their children and a video of him being punched was circulated on social media.

Susan and Mark Armstrong have been managing Ipswich Caravan Village in Tivoli for the past 23 years.

Mrs Armstrong said she had received a constant stream of vile abuse over the past few days; on Facebook, over the phone, via email and even in person.

It all stems from rumours spread online about him living in the park.

"He's never been here, we've never sighted him and he's never made an application," Mrs Armstrong said.

"He's not here. He's never even entered the premises.

"People have shown up to my door late at night. People are ringing up and abusing me. I just have to hang up now."

She was worried the baseless claims would hurt her business, which had already taken a big hit due to COVID-19, with disgusting comments left on her website and Facebook page.

"People should stop listening to social media until they get their facts straight," she said.

"In 23 years I've never had anything like this happen.

"I would never let someone in like that."

Mrs Armstrong said it was a stringent process to get approval to live at the caravan park.

"It's the same protocol as getting a house," she said.

"We pride ourselves on our park. Not one of my tenants has said you've got (Norgate) living here."